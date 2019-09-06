Vandalism at Ken-Ton’s Crosby Field sparks concern for keeping fields open to the public

Officials at the Ken-Ton Union Free School District are starting the New Year with new problems.

The Ken-Ton school district is still looking for the, person or persons, responsible for vandalizing Crosby Field on August 25.

It happened on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. The press box was broken into at Crosby Field.

The suspects stole a wireless Bluetooth microphone and sprayed the press box with a fire extinguisher. The district says this is one of many other incidents of vandalism that has recently taken place.

The district says, someone broke into storage facility under the bleachers at Adams Field. There was also dog feces left on the field. The district’s facilities have always been open to the public, but the district might reconsider that if the vandalism continues

“We don’t want to be reactionary in our decision making,” said John Brucato, Ken-Ton’s Assistant Superintendent for Finance. “So, we will take these instances in broader scheme of how we’re operating these facilities. We’ll certainly look at this again. Today, our intention is not to close these fields down, because of their value in the community, but it’s something we have to consider if we continue to experience this amount of vandalism.”

The incident that happened at Crosby Field caused about $2,000.

The Kenmore Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the district or the Kenmore Police (716) 875-1234 .