Vegan food plant breathes new life in a once vacant building in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WIVB) – A new manufacturing facility is breathing new life in a once vacant building in Niagara Falls. Sandstone Springs, which makes vegan products, opened up its doors, and city leaders are hoping the company adds growth to the Cataract City.

Sandstone Springs is located at the former Union Carbide Brownfield site on highland Ave. The facility will create 55 jobs to the area.

With the help of Empire State Development, the once vacant property in Niagara Falls is now an advanced manufacturing campus.

Sandstone Springs specializes in research and development and organic chemistry. The facility will also have various product manufacturing lines, including bottling and packing production for vegan foods. Sandstone Springs also makes vegan candy.

The CEO says he’s glad to build his company in Niagara Falls.

“We spent a lot of time in this area and got to know a lot of folks and it really is a great place it just needs some facilities like this that have the higher paying jobs, the higher quality of life jobs and it gives them the money to spend in the community to build the community up,” said CEO John Bordynuik.

The facility is currently hiring for lab technicians and plant operators.