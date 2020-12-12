Vehicle accident in Buffalo kills 86-year-old woman riding mobility scooter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police say they’re investigating a fatal vehicle accident, killing an 86-year-old female pedestrian last night.

BPD tells News 4, officers responded to the call on Ellicott Street and Virginia Street just after 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.

We’re told “Accident investigators say a vehicle was making a left turn when it collided with a mobility scooter.”

The 86-year-old woman riding the mobility scooter was taken to ECMC and was pronounced dead overnight.

Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.