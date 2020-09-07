Vehicle caravan replaces annual Labor Day parade in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo’s annual Labor Day parade was replaced by a patriotic Labor Day vehicle caravan Monday.



Hundreds of cars and trucks gathered at Cazenovia Park in South Buffalo, and made their way through city streets, honking their horns, waving arms out the windows all to commemorate the Labor Day holiday.

“Normally, we have about 3,000 people in the parade itself, and we have about 1,000 or 1,500 people watch it, and then we come back to the casino and we have a celebration hot dogs hamburgers,” said Richard Lipsitz, president of WNY Area Labor Federation. “We’ve taken the advice of our state and local officials not to have a gathering of that size, because of the covid19 emergency.”

Local front line workers were among the many who showed-up to bring attention to key issues.

“We need PPE, we need better PPE, we need medical grade PPE, we need our fellow coworkers standing up next to us and doing the best job we can,” said Sharon Scime RN.

Congressman Brian Higgins joined in the caravan as well.

“And today, we give great thanks to those who labor everyday. particularly we remember, the united states postal workers who have gone through a lot of trauma for the last several weeks and continue to for purely blatant political reasons,” he said.



According to the US Department of Labor, the very first labor day holiday was celebrated in 1882, in New York City.

Angelica Morrison is an award-winning reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.