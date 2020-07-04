Vehicle strikes house in Niagara Falls, 27-year-old passenger killed

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 27-year-old Niagara Falls woman is dead after a vehicle crashed into a residence on Hyde Park Boulevard Saturday.

According to Niagara Falls Police reports, a 2009 Dodge Avenger had been driving west on Porter Road when it continued straight across Hyde Park Boulevard and struck the porch of a residence in the 2000 block of Hyde Park Boulevard.

The 27-year-old woman, a rear seat passenger, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old Niagara Falls woman, was extricated from the vehicle by the Niagara Falls Fire Department and taken to ECMC by ambulance for treatment.

Two other female passengers were also taken to ECMC and are in stable condition.

The Niagara Falls Crash Management team is investigating and charges are pending.