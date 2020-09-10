Vehicle traffic is down, but drug trafficking is up at the Port of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – More marijuana has been seized in Buffalo in the past nine months than at any other northern entry point.

And not just more than the previous year- more than at any other point in history.

But it’s not just the pot and other drugs border agents are keeping off the streets.

They and members of other agencies like Homeland Security are disrupting Canada’s organized crime syndicate, which uses pot to fund a host of nefarious activities.

In a year when passenger traffic at the Peace Bridge has all but come to a halt, Customs and Border Patrol agents couldn’t be busier. And, when it comes to drug seizures — especially marijuana — they’ve never been more successful.

In fact, no agency along the entire northern border has been more successful — ever.

These aren’t recreational users, forgetting a bag in a glovebox after partaking in Canada’s now-legal weed industry. These are massive shipments coming from the country’s drug trade — responsible for other crime like child exploitation and human trafficking.

Jennifer De La O, the area port director for the Buffalo field office, says it’s business at its most basic: supply and demand.

“It’s more profitable here. They make more money here,” De La O said. “They overproduce in Canada and then they try and smuggle it into the United States.

The port of Buffalo is comprised of more than the bridges in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Lewiston.

The field office also covers ports of entry in places like Rochester, Massena, Champlain and Syracuse.

Last fiscal year, which runs October through September, the entire Buffalo field office seized 3,400 lbs of pot.

In this fiscal year, more than 40,300, lbs of pot was seized throughout the port of Buffalo. Forty thousand of that was seized at the bridges in Buffalo and Lewiston.

The comparisons to other northern field offices are just as stark. In its record year, the next highest seizure was the Detroit field office, which uncovered a little more than 7,600 lbs. The field offices of Boston and Seattle weren’t even close.

In addition to agents sniffing out would-be smugglers at the border, CBP and others rely on investigations conducted by operatives in Canada and U.S. Homeland Security — who work to infiltrate and disrupt well a established drug trade.

Kevin Kelly is the Special Agent in Charge at HSI.

“For us to seize 40,000 lbs of marijuana, I’d say that’s a big problem,” Kelly said. “What we’ve discovered is, the bad guys have an excellent business model. Everything’s structured, everything’s organized. To sit here and say it’s not sophisticated and organized is naive.”

He says the significance of success in the past year goes well beyond the tons of drugs taken off the streets.

“So when you look at that cross border crime, it’s not just marijuana,” he said. “Organized crime will fuel human trafficking, child exploitation, other victim-based crimes. It’s not just ending at marijuana. It’s also ending in violence.”

And who Kelly says is behind much of it, is surprising.

“I think it’s fair to say there are legitimate businesses that are engaged in this activity,” Kelly said. “You have legitimate growers that are exploiting the black market of overgrowing marijuana for a huge demand in the U.S., capitalizing on that market under the guise that they are licensed by Canada.”