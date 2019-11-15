Vendors for 2019 Holiday Edition Queen City Pop Up announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Five local businesses are getting the chance to sell their products at a brick-and-mortar location in Buffalo this season.

The 2019 Holiday Edition Queen City Pop Up, located in the Market Arcade, runs Friday through Dec. 31.

The vendors were announced Friday afternoon. They are Bearded Buffalo, The Black Bohemian, Blessings of the Bling, Buffalo Women’s Consortium, and City of Light Publishing.

Bearded Buffalo offers men’s skincare products, beard oil, and tattoo products.

The Black Bohemian sells all-natural artisan body products, as well as spiritual tools like crystals, sage, and tapestries.

Blessings of the Bling offers men’s and women’s jewelry and accessories.

Buffalo Women’s Consortium offers pieces made by women, including home goods and custom pieces.

City of Light Publishing sells a variety of Queen City-centric books, including non-fiction and children’s books.

The Queen City Pop Up allows vendors to sell their products inside of the Market Arcade rent-free on a short term basis, filling vacant storefronts. It’s a collaboration between Mayor Byron Brown’s office, the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation (BUDC), and Working for Downtown.

This is the ninth cycle of the program, BUDC vice president Brandye Merriweather said.

The vendors not only receive free rent for the duration of the pop-up, but also on-site training.

“We want to make sure they’re successful in all of their ventures moving forward,” Merriweather explained.

Mayor Brown said that the Queen City Pop Up is part of the city’s effort to bring more retail to downtown Buffalo.

“At one time, downtown Buffalo was one of the most vibrant retail locations in the entire region,” Brown said. “We think it can be that again.”

The Queen City Pop Up 2019 Holiday Edition runs Friday through Dec. 31 inside of the Market Arcade, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.