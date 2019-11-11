Veteran Tribute at Salvatore’s Patriots & Heroes Park draws attention to military PTSD

Dozens of Western New Yorkers gathered in the cold and snow to honor local vets at the Salvatore’s Patriots & Heroes Park Monday morning.

Key military mental health issues like suicide and PTSD were the focus of the Veteran’s Day tribute.

“No matter how cold it is we still want to follow through, we honor all veterans, of course, a special focus is on PTSD,” said Russell Ward Military Order of the Purple Heart.

According to the National Center for PTSD many veterans have symptoms of PTSD— 50 or more years after their time in the battlefield.

“Statistics say that 22 military people a a day commit suicide, and it’s just a terrible thing that’s going on and it’s one of the reasons why we’re promoting the purple heart flag,” Ward said.

Ward says, starting today, Russell Salvatore plans to fly the Purple Heart Flag along with others at the park.