Veterans Day: Local Boy Scout troop, along with the Sea Cadets took part ceremony honoring our nation’s Veterans

Local and state leaders honored our nation’s Veterans on Thursday during the Veterans Day holiday at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

“It’s a humbling day, it’s a day we recognize those who have given a great sacrifice to this country,” said congressman Brian Higgins.

Several veterans were in attendance as well. They reflected on their years of service and the importance of the holiday

“The most dangerous place to be, when you’re in the service is on a ship, and so it’s always moving. There’s a lot of navy people here.”

“It’s nice,” said Joe Kuty veteran. “So, people don’t forget what’s gone on before them, and how we got to where we are today.”