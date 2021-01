JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Fort Drum on Sunday as part of a farewell tour for soldiers.

Heading to New York with @SecondLady to visit our incredible men and women serving in uniform at Fort Drum! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fiZfKVOLgx — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 17, 2021

Pence will speak Sunday afternoon to the 10th Mountain Division. Many of their members just returned from Afghanistan.

The visit is part of a weekend touting the Trump administration’s foreign policy achievements.

Pence is expected to speak at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Check back here, where we plan to live stream his remarks.