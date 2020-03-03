Vicious on-campus pit bull attack sends two college students to hospital

Buffalo State College Police are investigating an incident where two college students were attacked by a pit bull Sunday afternoon.



The students were inside Buckham Hall taking part in a dance practice for a performance on Friday when a spectator came in with a pit bull dog.

“The dog was leashed but broke away from the restraint, the person who brought the dog to campus was not the owner,” said Peter Carey Buffalo State College police chief. “The owner was out of town and this person was watching the dog, so we don’t know how much he knew of the dog’s behavior or the dog’s background.”

One of the students was treated and released, the other is in ECMC recovering from serious injuries. The dog was taken by the city of Buffalo animal control. The incident is under investigation.

Carey says animals are not allowed in state buildings with a few exceptions.

“In New York State, there’s the New York State Code of Rules and Regulations, which prohibits animals in all state buildings, there are exceptions for service dogs and police dogs,” he said. “And, in this it would clearly be the dog being in the building was in violation of that state law, because we have no information that it was a service dog, therapy dog or a comfort dog.”