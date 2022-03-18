ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The victims of a Genesee County double homicide have been identified.

The two men were killed in a building fire on March 11 at 10216 Alexander Rd. in the Town of Alexander and the incident was ruled a homicide. The Genesee County Sheriff’s office responded to a disturbance call around 10 p.m. and found the pair dead.

The first victim is Elibander Morales, 30, also known as Elibander Morales Velazquez, Elibander Ivan Cruz and Ivan Cruz. The second, Marceleno Gomez Hernandez, 29, also known as Marcelino Gomez Hernandez.

Both of the men are from Mexico, but have been “employed/living” in the United States, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office.

Raul Cruz, 18, of Warsaw, and Prince N.K. Wilson, 23, of Albion, are facing second-degree murder charges. They were arraigned in Town of Batavia Court.