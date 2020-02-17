Victims leave behind young son after crash in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WIVB) Town of Tonawanda Police continue to investigate the high speed crash which killed Tyler Lichtenberger, 21 and Gianna Ameno, 21 of North Tonawanda, who had been together for years and were raising a young son.

Lichtenberger’s mother released the following statement;

I love my son and I’m very sorry for everybody involved, especially Gianna and my grandson who has lost both of his parents.”

Matthew Wollaber happened to be at the Sunoco station at Military Road and Sheridan drive when it happened. “The sound, I mean, that’s something I’ll never forget. I know what a fast car sounds like and I heard the tires going. I mean he had to be going a hundred, a hundred-twenty. I look over to my left. He’s traveling northbound down Military and the light was red at the intersection of Sheridan and Military right here, and he just blew it, and the next thing you know, there are four or five cars go flying. They’re all over the intersection.”

Buffalo Police confirm that minutes before this crash in the Town of Tonawanda, there had been a more minor crash a few miles down Military at Skillen Street. The other motorist in that crash called Buffalo police and said that a vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed.

“Our officers never had eye contact, visual eye contact with that vehicle. They didn’t come across that vehicle again until after it was involved in the accident where Town of Tonawanda Polcie were on scene investigating that accident.”

Town of Tonawanda Police were first on that scene, according to witness Matthew Wollaber. “It was no longer than a minute after and the police were already there, so that’s how I kind of realized that the police were that close, to where I ran out, took my phone over the corner and the cops were already there.”

Robert Miller was a neighbor to both victims in North Tonawanda. “It hurt more in my heart than anything, you know what I mean. Because we were close. We’ve been through ups and downs, you know it just really struck home because they’re right across the hall from me.”

Town of Tonawanda Police continue to investigate.