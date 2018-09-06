VIDEO: Leonardo Da Vinci Principal talks about first day of school

Depew, East Aurora, Holland, Lancaster and the City of Buffalo are all starting class today.

Thursday morning, News 4’s Kelsey Anderson went to Leonardo Da Vinci High School on Porter Ave.

Currently, 69 students are enrolled at the school. They’re taking nearly 120 courses, and many take college-credit courses.

The graduation rate is 94 percent.

The school has a partnership with D’Youville College, and has full access to the college’s library, athletic facilities and college academic supports.

D’Youville announced it will open a new $20 million medical hub. Students would have access to that once it opens.

See Kelsey’s interview with Principal Greg Lodinsky in the video above.