ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester resident videotaped a man being beaten in broad daylight on Friday afternoon.

According to resident Ace Smith, who shared the footage with News 8 Sunday morning, the video was taken on Friday near Monroe Avenue, and depicts a man on a sidewalk beating what appears to be a homeless man.

The footage begins abruptly and violently, with a man in a black tee shirt swinging another man in a green tee shirt to the ground. The man in the black shirt begins striking the back of the man in the green shirt, when a car drives by in front of the camera.

Once the car passes, the man in the green shirt is lying on the ground, and the man in the black shirt can be seen kicking him repeatedly in the head and neck area. The footage ends just after what seems to be the end of the interaction, with the man in the green shirt lying unmoving on the ground, and the man in the black shirt taking a few steps away from him.

The Rochester Police Department did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Content warning: This video contains graphic violence, viewer discretion is advised.