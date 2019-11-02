VIDEO: Man on motorcycle riding recklessly accused of impersonating a cop

WINDERMERE, Fla. (CNN/WESH) — Officials released body camera footage from the man that they said was impersonating an officer.

One of the clips ultimately led to his arrest for the second time. The video captures him riding on his motorcycle at high speed and crossing over lanes while weaving between cars.

The video captures James Dewitte yelling at drivers.

“Get the (expletive) over before you find out,” Dewitte yells in the video to a driver.

“You’re pretending to be a police officer,” the driver responds.

“I know what I’m allowed to do and what I’m not allowed to do,” Dewitte says back.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Dewitte runs a company called Metro-State Special Services, which includes a fleet of motorcycles and SUVs equipped with purple and amber lights.

Dewitte was arrested in September when Windermere police said he was impersonating an officer while escorting a funeral and then becoming argumentative with real officers who stopped him.

After that arrest, detectives seized a body camera from him, which is where the footage of him on his motorcycle comes from.

In one video from the body camera, Dewitte and his team shut down I-95 in Volusia County while escorting a line of corvettes.

Deputies arrested Dewitte on Wednesday once again. They said he again impersonated an officer after his first arrest. According to an affidavit, his group allegedly blocked an intersection and slapped the car of an off-duty deputy driving by.

Then, on Sept. 26, Dewitte is accused of directing traffic and illegally recording a phone conversation with a woman who complained about it.

That video was on the body camera that Windermere police confirm was seized 19 days earlier.

Dewitte told a judge Thursday morning there must have been a mistake.

“Maybe the date stamp’s wrong on the camera, but that camera was taken from me and held in evidence at Windermere Police Department,” Dewitte said. He bounded out of jail on Thusday night then spoke with WESH 2 News.

He said he believes his escort company was unfairly targeted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“I have been running the business for ten years. We haven’t had this problem. All the sudden thing after thing has happened,” Dewitte said.

Dewitte claims the footage from the body camera isn’t just him, but from a variety of his staffs helmets.

“We take the people that don’t belong, we say, hey get out of our funeral. We don’t tell them to pull over, you know, I’m a cop or I’m a sheriff’s deputy,” Dewitte said.

