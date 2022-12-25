TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New photos and videos show that a second golf dome in Western New York has collapsed as a result of this weekend’s blizzard.

The Town of Tonawanda said Sunday night that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome on Brompton Road in Tonawanda collapsed.

Video courtesy of Meghan McMahon

The dome in Tonawanda is the second area golf dome to have collapsed in the storm. On Friday, the golf dome on Wehrle Drive in Clarence collapsed as a result of the storm and was said to not be salvageable.

The town said on Twitter that a ‘memorial event’ for the dome will be held at a later date.