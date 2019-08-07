Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
National
Buffalo’s Best
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
72-year-old’s fitness routine proves age is only a number
Top Stories
3 local kids get measured for prosthetic hands
The Latest: Afghan officials say Kabul attack killed 14
Walgreens to shut 200 US stores as part of cost-cutting plan
VIDEO: Sky Wheel at the Erie County Fair
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Dew Point and Heat Index
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
4 At The Fair
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna
VIDEO: Sky Wheel at the Erie County Fair
News
by:
Evan Anstey
Posted:
Aug 7, 2019 / 06:54 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 7, 2019 / 07:43 AM EDT
Check out the Sky Wheel at the Erie County Fair!
Trending Stories
72-year-old’s fitness routine proves age is only a number
Walgreens to shut 200 US stores as part of cost-cutting plan
Cyntoia Brown released from prison
Niagara County to sue New York State over Green Light Law
Air 4 Fair tour
Don't Miss
Kenmore woman dies after battle with West Nile virus
Her municipal housing apartment is making her sick
WNY teen shares the runway with big-name models for major fashion companies
Rolling Hills attracts the paranormal
Equifax breach: Check for exposed data, get $125
Volunteers working to keep the peace after Buffalo summer school dismisses at McKinley High School
Voter fraud tops concerns with Green Light law