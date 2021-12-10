VIDEO: “The Nutcracker” returns to the stage in Niagara Falls this weekend

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – An annual holiday tradition waltzes back to Niagara County Friday night.

The Greater Niagara Ballet Company will be performing “The Nutcracker” Friday and Saturday at the Niagara Falls High School Performing Arts Center, 4455 Porter Road in Niagara Falls.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for students and seniors. Family packs (two adults and two children) are $70. Tickets can be purchased here, at the door, or at Trait-Carre’, 480 Center Street in Lewiston.

Karen Konecko, who plays the grandmother in the production, stopped by News 4 WakeUp! on Friday to talk about the show, and Mary Schnepf performed a part of a dance from the ballet.