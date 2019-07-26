VIDEO: wife smashes laptop on husband’s head on flight

MIAMI, Fla. (WTVO) — An argument between a couple turned violent on an American Airlines plane Wednesday, July 24th.

Before lift off and while passengers were boarding a fight broke out between a husband and wife.

According to police the woman began yelling at her husband because he was ignoring her.

As seen in the video, the man tried to leave his seat, his wife followed and proceeded to smash her laptop on his head.

A flight attendant and passenger were also hit during this altercation, ABC 7 reports.

The woman was not arrested.

A fight broke out on an @AmericanAir flight from Miami to Los Angeles. The stewardess and I were hit in the face with the laptop pic.twitter.com/7EP1eomSfT — Kailey Goerlitz (@Kailey_mg) July 24, 2019 Courtesy of Kailey Goerlitz/Twitter.

