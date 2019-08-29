VIDEO: WNY doctor explains how much your child’s backpack should weigh, which strap should not be worn

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) — Backpack safety is a topic most people aren’t talking about, but a local chiropractor says parents should take it seriously.

Dr. Nick Jones said your child’s backpack should be no more than five to 10 percent of their body weight. So, if he or she is 100 pounds, the backpack should weigh no more than 10 pounds.

“At this time, it’s so important for kids because their posture is developing, their spine is developing, their body is developing still, and if we’re adding all this extra weight, all these extra forces onto their spine, that’s going to cause changes,” Dr. Nick Jones said. “And that is going to lead to problems down the road like disc issues, and pain and headaches.”

He said kids should not use a chest strap, if there is one on their backpack. Sometimes that strap across the upper body could cause changes in a small child’s shoulders, and rounding.

He said make sure the shoulder straps are tight, so that the backpack is secure and flat along your child’s back.

For more information on chiropractic and wellness needs, Dr. Jones can be contacted at JonesChiroWNY@gmail.com. You can also call or text him at (716) 228-2165.