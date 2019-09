A recently hospitalized Chicago teen is suing the makers of an e-cigarette he used as well as the place where he got it from, CBS Chicago reports. In a complaint filed on Friday, the civil suit names Juul Labs Inc., as well MFD Mobile, also known as The Gas Stop in Waukegan, for allegedly illegally selling nicotine-based products to 18-year-old Adam Hergenreder.

According to the lawsuit, Mergenreder had been vaping for about a year and a half but was recently hospitalized for severe lung damage.