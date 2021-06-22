Vidler’s 5&10 to have 91st-anniversary celebration this summer

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Vidler’s 5 & 10 is celebrating its 91st anniversary on July 17 with a “90th Plus One” celebration.

The longstanding shop had to cancel its 90th anniversary gala, “Vid-stravaganza” last year due to COVID-19.

“We’ll use any excuse for a party at the store, and we think a “90th Plus One” is appropriate,” co-owner Don Vidler said in a Tuesday press release. “You are cordially invited to attend as we mark our nine decades on East Aurora’s Main Street and thank the community and all of Western New York for their support over the years… through the Great Depression, wars, local and national economic ups and downs, Main Street reconstruction, the Great Recession and now a global pandemic. Not to mention the occasional pesky blizzard!”

A cake-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on July 17 at the store, and other items will be provided for as long as they last. In-store entertainment will be available for kids, and the store will hand out dimes to use on the popcorn machine or for rides on Sandy, the mechanical horse.

Vidler’s is located at 676 – 694 Main St. in East Aurora.