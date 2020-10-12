View from the air shows Genesee County plane crash scene

PEMBROKE, NY (WIVB) About a quarter mile off of Boyce Road in the Town of Pembroke, the view from the Air 4 drone reveals a small hole in the trees where blue tarps are covering small mounds of dirt next to the hole created by the crash of Steve Barnes’ plane on October 2.

“It’s in pieces,” said Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron on October 4. “There is no one intact plane. This thing burrowed into the ground as it hit the ground and disintegrated basically.”

The crash site is about 20 miles from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport where the plane was supposed to land as it headed back from Manchester, New Hampshire, carrying Steve Barnes and his niece, Elizabeth Barnes.

The Air 4 drone footage shows at least one tree severed about 20 feet off the ground, but all in all it’s small area at the edge of a pine forest and a swamp where the FAA continues to investigate. No investigators were visible at the scene on Monday, but neighbors tell News 4 that investigators were there a couple days before. Pieces of the plane have been removed and sent to Tennessee for further investigation. The investigation could take up to a year, but the National Transportation Safety Board is likely to release a preliminary report much sooner.

In the meantime, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Response team has been on location certain days to oversee removal of soil that was contaminated by fuel from the plane. The DEC says there are no surface water or drinking water impacts and the contamination is largely contained to the point of impact.