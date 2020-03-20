Villa Maria College closing campus indefinitely starting Sunday

(WIVB)–The Villa Marie College campus will close indefinitely beginning Sunday at 2 p.m., according to college officials.

Students will continue online classes for the rest of the semester. No staff will report to campus as of Sunday as well.

Villa Marie previously decided to suspend all in-person classes following spring break with hopes of returning in April, but as the pandemic evolved, they decided to stop all on-campus activities as well.

“Villa Maria prides itself on being student-centered. The College will continue to support students on-line during this time through remote delivery of campus services, school officials said.

The college is distributing computers to students who need them.

Campus events, such as commencement, will be rescheduled.