Villa Maria College moves classes to remote learning for rest of semester

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Villa Maria College announced they will transition classes all-remote learning starting Monday.

With three and a half weeks left in the semester, Villa Maria’s President, Dr. Matthew Giordano says “As always, the safety of our students, faculty, and staff members is our paramount concern.”

Campus officials say campus buildings will stay open for access to essential services.

Officials also tell us they’ve upgraded their distance learning software.

“As always, the safety of our students, faculty, and staff members is our paramount concern. It is unfortunate that we have to make another shift to a fully online format, but we are ready. Students can be assured that they will continue to have a high-quality educational experience as they finish their fall semester. Students have already benefitted from some of the College’s preparations, like our upgraded distance learning software and our tech lending program.

Villa Maria prides itself on being student-centered, especially as we navigate these unpredictable times. Campus buildings will remain open for students to use essential campus services, including computer labs. The College will continue to support students online by offering its full suite of support services remotely, as well as some limited services on campus.”

