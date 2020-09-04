Villa Maria College says its smaller student population is helping to prevent COVID-19 cases on campus

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – As colleges and universities throughout Western New York have confirmed COVID-19 cases, one local college is saying so far, its campus is in the clear.

Officials at Villa Maria College say a big reason no student or faculty member tested positive so far is because of their student population.

“Villa is pretty small as you can probably see as you kind of go around our campus,” said director of student affairs DJ Schier. “We’re really able to create an intimate experience for our students while also accommodating social distancing.”

Around 550 students returned back to campus at Villa Maria College this week, and although other colleges and universities in the region have had students and faculty test positive, Villa Maria College has yet to see that.

“I think it just tells us that you know our students are very serious about their education, very serious about protecting other people making sure we don’t have to go through what everybody else if going through,” said student Christian Bowman. “You know not putting everyone at the campus at risk so I like it, it makes me happy.”

Students say since there’s been no positive cases they’re glad they don’t have to worry about switching to all remote learning, at least for now.

“It feels good but it feels even better knowing that I could go to school and not get sick coming back home,” said student Nolan Shepard.

“Yes we have the advantage of being really small but additionally I think we’re taking lots of precautions, above and beyond,” students Casey Malikowski said.

Villa Maria College does not require its students or staff to get tested for COVID-19, but the college does require them to answer a screen check before class every day.

