Village Beer Merchant closes doors after 13 years

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – A family owned business in the Elmwood Village is closing up shop after more than 13 years. The Village Beer Merchant owner Brian Nelson says they had to shut down after losing too much revenue during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“Do we want to take our another loan, a 30 year loan and start from scratch and have that huge debt that we incurred January and February and then March?” Nelson said. “And then pull out more money just to basically be a small business? It’s sad.”

In previous years, business picks up around March, April and May and that helps offset January and February when sales are at their lowest. Nelson says, because of the shutdown, that did not happen.

“People were shopping but not for luxery items they were shopping at grocery stores to get what they needed,” he said.

After managing the business for 13 years, Nelson and his family are calling it quits, but it was not an easy decision.

“It’s a really sad thing, we’re gonna miss the community,” Nelson said. “We’re gonna miss all the craft beer lovers out there, we’re gonna miss the other bar owners and restaurant owners on the street. Small business in Buffalo, like anything else in Buffalo we become family, we’re all friends with each other.”

Nelson is looking to sell the business. If interested email: vbm547@gmail.com

