Village Election Results 2020

Village of North Collins:

Incumbent Melvin Bley – 67

Incumbent Karen Denne – 52

Thomas O’Boyle – 16

Brenda Bauer-Petrus – 40

Village of Hamburg:

Uncontested race for two (2) 4-year terms:

Incumbent Laura Palisano Hackathorn:  108 votes

Incumbent Paul G. Gaughan:  122 votes

Village of Arcade:

Elwyn A. Roll , Republican, 33 votes (unopposed )

Village of Williamsville:

Special election

Eileen Torre :234 votes

The remaining 122 votes were for write-in candidates.   Torre was elected to serve a nine-month term as trustee.

Village of Cattaraugus:

2-Year Term- Two

Dem 1A Jason Crawford: 55

Rep 1B Diane S Wienk: 23

Rep 2B George E. Borrowdale: 58

