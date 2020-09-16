Village Election Results 2020

Village of North Collins:
Incumbent Melvin Bley – 67
Incumbent Karen Denne – 52
Thomas O’Boyle – 16
Brenda Bauer-Petrus – 40
Village of Hamburg:
Uncontested race for two (2) 4-year terms:
Incumbent Laura Palisano Hackathorn: 108 votes
Incumbent Paul G. Gaughan: 122 votes
Village of Arcade:
Elwyn A. Roll , Republican, 33 votes (unopposed )
Village of Williamsville:
Special election
Eileen Torre :234 votes
The remaining 122 votes were for write-in candidates. Torre was elected to serve a nine-month term as trustee.
Village of Cattaraugus:
2-Year Term- Two
Dem 1A Jason Crawford: 55
Rep 1B Diane S Wienk: 23
Rep 2B George E. Borrowdale: 58