Village of Akron becomes movie set for ‘A Quiet Place 2’

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) The Village of Akron, NY is anything but a ‘quiet place’. For the next ten days, producers of the movie ‘A Quiet Place 2’ will be filming on Main Street, resulting in the closure of several streets for the next couple weeks.

“It’s super exciting,” said Akron resident Kathy Chubb. “I saw them all setting up over the past few months and our town has been transformed to Hollywood almost, so it’s really exciting to see the trucks and the news and the security around, just in our small little town, it’s crazy.”

This is the same movie production crew which shot scenes for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Buffalo a few years back. ‘A Quiet Place 2’ is the sequel to a science fiction horror film, directed by Actor John Krasinski, who simply tweeted a picture of his director’s slate Monday morning and had over six thousand retweets within hours.

“Oh yea, I saw John Krasinski a couple times,” said Akron resident John Rogacki. “He was down there filming and looking at the shoot or whatever and told a couple girls I work with and they ran up the street, couldn’t wait, you know, but it’s cool. I think it’s a blast.”

Co-producer, Brad Fuller is pleased with the access his crew has been given. “It’s always nice when you’re making a movie and people seem to care about it and they want to come and see it on the first day. There’s so much happening that I love to hear there are people out there interested in the film that we’re making.”

TV cameras were kept at a distance, but the locals who were patient enough got to see things they don’t normally see in Akron. “You never see stuff like this just at random moments. This is a once in a lifetime experience,” said Isabelle Jones.

“Akron’s really tiny and you don’t see it everyday’, said Megan Gates, who was with her friend, Emerson Polkowski, star-watching on Monday morning. “It’s not like a lot of exciting things to happen in our town, so to have like a major film filmed here is pretty cool,” said Polkowski.”

Empire State Development estimates the filming in Akron, and in other spots in Western New York will have an economic impact of about $10 million. A Quiet Place 2 is expected to open in theaters in March of 2020.