FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Village of Fredonia has declared a local state of emergency effective Saturday due to a water emergency with the village’s water system.

The village will help distribute potable drinking water until the situation ends.

Residents who need assistance can call (716)679-1531 during normal business hours.

On Thursday, the Chautauqua County Health Department ordered customers of the Village of Fredonia Water System to boil all water.