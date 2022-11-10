The license plate of a car parked in the Upper West is buried in snow January 24, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Riecken/Getty Images)

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Kenmore announced Thursday that it has delayed the enforcement of the village’s winter parking ban.

The ban will take effect on Dec. 1, 2022.

According to Village Mayor Patrick Mang, weather forecasts don’t show any sign of significant snowfall. The Mayor noted that, in the event of snow prior to Dec. 1, the Village will enforce the ban.

As of Dec. 1, cars must be off the street from 2-6 a.m., regardless of weather conditions. The ban ends on March 15.