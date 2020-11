KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Village of Kenmore will delay the start of the winter parking ban to Dec. 1.

The village is able to put parking restrictions back into place before Dec. 1 if there is significant snowfall.

The village’s parking restriction runs Nov. 15 to March 15 and prohibits parking on the streets from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. to allow plowing.