Village of Lancaster unveils ‘Josh Allen Way’ street sign

(WIVB)– Bills fever has taken full force in the Village of Lancaster where another street now bears the name of the team’s quarterback.

Village Mayor Bill Schroeder joined Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro, unveiling the sign that changes “Allen Street” to “Josh Allen Way.”

Todaro says he’s hopeful this will give the team a boost tomorrow because the team is giving Lancaster a boost of its own.

“The Buffalo Bills have given us something to talk about so it’s exciting to have a feeling today we haven’t had in a while.” Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro

“Adworks” donated the signs that now mark “Josh Allen Way.”