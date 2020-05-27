Village of Lewiston community reeling after fire rips through Backyard Brewing Co.



It was a very emotional day for a lot of folks in the Village of Lewiston Wednesday, the very popular Brickyard Brewery Co. went up in flames.

“A lot of love, blood, sweat and tears went into this. But, this community is amazing and we’ll put it back into it again,” said James Fittante, he’s the architect for the building that housed the Brickyard Brewing Company.



He’s also a village resident, who lives around the corner. When he heard the news — he came running.

“Huge flames coming out of the top and smoke just everywhere. You couldn’t even see down Center Street, all you could see was flashing clouds of smoke with all the utility vehicles,” he said.

Fire officials say, they still don’t know what caused the blaze at the Brickyard Brewing Company, late Tuesday night.



The brewery is right next to the Brickyard Pub and BBQ, which is a sister business. Officials say a firewall helped to protect that business — it only sustained water and smoke damage, the brewery, however, didn’t fare so well.

“When something like this happens, it affects more than just them, it affects the whole town it’s like people,” said Roger Passero, owner of Viva Nostalgia. “It’s not just a faceless business, everyone around here, all the business people know each othe. We work hand-in-hand, when it comes to festivals, and different types of events and things.”

A go fund me has been set up for the employees of the Brickyard Brewing Company. To find more information visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/brick-by-brick-a-benefit-for-brickyard-staff?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR2KtnqcUrLQlMtlK3S9451rWALNRnM-bi8y2Nt6f3sSirPcmr-En3P6Qic