Viral dog adoption inspires others

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) After nearly half a year at the Niagara SPCA a man gave a deserving shelter dog a home. It was one of those moments that tugged at our heart strings. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shows us how the pair is doing, today.

Watching Ray Kinz and his 6-year-old dog Bonita together, it’s easy to see they are inseparable.

With such a close bond they’ve formed, it’s hard to believe the two just met this past December. The Pitbull Terrior mix was passed over at the Niagara SPCA for nearly 500 days. That is until Kinz walked in the door.

“When I went in I just asked them which one’s been there the longest and which is the oldest,” said Kinz. “And that’s where Bonita came from,” he laughed.

“The two of them just fell in love,” said Niagara SPCA event coordinator, Kim LaRussa.

Just a day later, Kinz made the adoption official and it was quite the celebration.

“I saw all the cars and I just figured, it was a little busy,” said Kinz. “Then when we got in everyone was waiting to see her off. They had confetti, balloons and treats,” he said. “It was a pretty big deal.”

The video of Bonita excitedly leaving the shelter, as staff cheered her on went viral.

It’s been viewed 6 million times on the SPCA’s Facebook alone.

And now Kinz is using Bonita’s new found fame to help other dogs get adopted. “Adopt don’t shop,” he said. “Don’t pass up the older dogs they have a lot of love to give.”

“We hoped we’d find a very nice adopter,” said LaRussa. “I didn’t know we’d find a Ray. He is just exceptional. He’s gone out of his way now to promote the adoption of overlooked dogs and for that we are so grateful,” she said.

It’s been almost two months now and the pair is settling into home life.

“The two of them have a beautiful life together and they just love each other so much,” said LaRussa.

Bonita and Ray will be honored February 25th at the Niagara SPCA’s premier fundraiser, Mardi Paws. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak is emceeing this event. For more information head here.