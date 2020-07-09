Virginia man charged after infant smothered to death, wife injured with hammer

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A 60-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding after his wife was found severely injured and her infant child was found dead Tuesday.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 1:40 p.m.

Dennis Chambers admitted to authorities that he used a hammer to strike his wife, 24-year-old Corena Chambers, in the head “between two and three times” before using a cotton “burping cloth” to smother her 5-month-old daughter, E.C., according to court documents obtained Thursday.

Dennis Chambers was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding.

He was on the run until authorities found him Wednesday night in New Kent County and took him into custody without incident.

A relative of Corena Chambers said she’s in critical condition.

According to court documents, family members and neighbors told investigators that Corena Chambers had been having extramarital relationships with various men, and Dennis Chambers was recently told the infant was not his biological child.

“I know the guy, and I just don’t believe he’s a violent person,” neighbor Wayne Jenkins said of Dennis Chambers.

However, Jenkins said he saw some odd behavior from Dennis Chambers on Tuesday morning, just hours before the incident in the Chambers home.

“I noticed he kept running from the front door to the end of the house. So I said (to myself) something was wrong. And it about rang in my mind. I said to myself, Oh God, I hope that baby is not dead,” Jenkins said. “Later, I find out the baby is dead.”

Jenkins said he believes the couple got married about four years ago. He said they had disagreements, but he never saw anything violent.

“I’m sorry for the baby, but I just can’t see that Dennis done anything,” he said. “It would have to be proven to me, I’d have to see. But I guess time will tell.”