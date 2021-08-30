Virginia man sentenced to four years in prison for random attacks on woman, 14-year-old boy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Virginia man has been sentenced to four years in prison for randomly attacking a woman and a 14-year-old boy in March 2020.

Carlos Cherry, 41, of Reston, Virginia, will also face two years of post-release supervision.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, on March 2, 2020, Cherry tried to purchase beer at a William Street convenience store and didn’t have enough money. When the clerk refused to sell him the beer, Cherry punched a female bystander in the face, causing her to fall to the ground and lose a tooth.

Cherry then approached a 14-year-old boy who had just gotten off of a bus on nearby Michigan Street on his way home from school and punched him in the face, fracturing his jaw in two places.

The victim had surgery to repair his jaw, which required permanent hardware.

A jury found Cherry guilty of second degree assault and third degree assault following a nearly two-day trial in July.