Virtual concert being held this weekend to raise money for mask production

(WIVB)–A group that started as a call for action on Facebook is now hosting a full virtual concert in the hopes of raising money to create thousands of masks for people across Western New York, and the country.

We introduced you to “Operation Protect Our Protectors” back in March when the pandemic really began here in New York.

Founders Jeannine Alsous and Peter Genovese wanted to create masks for essential employees.

Their team started as four people and has now expanded to include more than 100 volunteers.

Now they’re teaming up with “That’s The Ticket Entertainment” to host a live virtual concert Saturday night called “Rock Out for Our Protectors.”

It’s all to support a very big goal to make 20,000 masks.

The masks will go to everyone from firefighters to restaurants to postal workers.

The founders say it costs a little under one dollar to make a mask, and all the money raised goes to supplies.

26 Shirts is also jumping on board.

The company will release a revamped design to help with the cause as well.