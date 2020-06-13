Virtual JDRF One Walk is Sunday

(WIVB) – If you hear horns honking in your neighborhood this weekend, it might be a car parade- or folks raising money to help find a cure for Type One Diabetes.

In past years, thousands of people have gathered in Delaware Park for the big Buffalo JDRF One Walk. Sunday marks the walk’s 30th anniversary.

Due to COVID-19, the walk has gone virtual this year.

Many teams are organizing their own car parades and family walks.

News 4 is a longtime sponsor of the walk. If you go to the JDRF Facebook page at 11 a.m. Sunday, you’ll see News 4’s Jacquie Walker cut the ribbon to start the walk- virtually.