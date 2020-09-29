Virtual learning hubs – promise relief for parents who work while kids learn remotely

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Public Schools, Say Yes Buffalo and Erie County are all teaming up to offer  “Virtual Learning Support Centers” or learning hubs for students who are on remote or hybrid learning plans. 

The program is geared towards kids in grades K-8 students. There are about 40 sites in Buffalo offering the service. One of those sites is the Westside Community Services center.

Inside is equipped with desks, chairs, wifi and all the school supplies kids need to get their work done. The sites are expected to be active the first week in October.

