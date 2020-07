Lynne Neveu and Bernice Radle visit with their mother, Doris Radle, right, on Friday in historic Schoellkopf Park. Doris Radle is a resident at the Schoellkopf Health Center, which had not allowed visitation since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Visitation has resumed at Schoellkopf Health Center at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Visits of up to 30 minutes with Schoellkopf residents are now allowed by appointment.

Schoellkopf Health Center resident Frank Coney, left, enjoys a visit from Sandy Basile on Friday in historic Schoellkopf Park. The occasion marked the first time they could visit since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Visitors must undergo a medical screening and will have to wear a face covering, follow social distancing and use hand sanitizer.

For more information, call 278-4591.