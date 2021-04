NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The end could be near for a staple in North Buffalo.

There’s an application to tear down Voelker’s Bowling Alley.

The Buffalo Preservation Board will consider that application when it meets Thursday.

Voelker’s Bowling Alley has stood for nearly 130 years- since 1892.

The owner wasn’t available Monday night when News 4 called the bowling alley for comment on this story.