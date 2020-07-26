Voice of the Blue Jays says the team playing in Buffalo is a great way to showcase the city

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Excitement is buzzing around the Toronto Blue Jays playing their home games in Buffalo. One person who won’t be here physically … tells News 4 he’s excited to see the team here.

Ben Wagner is the voice for the Blue Jays, but before that he was the voice of the Buffalo Bisons.

Things have come full circle now the Jays will be playing their home games at Sahlen field.

“Western New Yorkers can look back over the course of decades, years and point at and reference this,” Wagner said.

The Jays were without a home for nearly a week, after the Canadian government wouldn’t let the team play in Toronto amid the pandemic. Wagner says Buffalo is an obvious choice.

“When the Blue Jays were denied an opportunity to not play at another major league facility, this was the next best option,” he said. “Florida was obviously seamless as far as transition because of what it afforded the Blue Jays but with Florida being an inferno, Sahlen Field had to be the back up plan. it is the best option available for the Toronto Blue Jays.”

It’ll be familiar territory for many Blue Jay’s players who got their start with the Bisons.

“The connection to the fanbase is already there so this should be an already routing interest from Buffalo, from Western New York and for baseball fans that have watched these young Toronto Blue Jays lock up against the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Socks,” Wagner said.

He says it’ll also be a chance for people to see what Buffalo is all about.

“People of Canada, especially our listeners and viewers in Toronto are going to learn a lot more about Sahlen Field then they ever thought they would at this point in the summer,” he said.

Wagner will not be joining the team in Buffalo. Instead he’ll be announcing the games from downtown Toronto. He says he’s a little bummed, but understands that it’s about safety.

