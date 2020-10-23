Voluntary, rapid COVID-19 testing of staff and teachers at five Niagara County school districts doesn’t show significant presence of coronavirus

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Voluntary rapid COVID-19 testing days of teachers and staff in five Niagara County schools haven’t shown any significant presence of COVID-19 in schools, a press release from the county said Friday.

The districts in which the testing was conducted were Niagara Falls, Lockport, North Tonawanda, Niagara Wheatfield and Lewiston Porter.

According to the health department, 574 tests have been completed, with 571 negative results to just three positives.

“While we have obviously had positive COVID-19 cases in many of our schools, the negative test results of teachers and staff in these districts show that the protocols are working,” said Daniel J. Stapleton, Niagara County’s Public Health Director. “The process of testing, contact tracing and quarantining those who may have been exposed is helping us isolate the virus and prevent significant spread in our schools.”

More districts are scheduled in coming weeks.

On Friday, Niagara County announced 15 new positive COVID-19 cases (a total of 2,018 positive cases to date).

There are currently 96 active cases in the county, six of whom are hospitalized.

There have been 102 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

