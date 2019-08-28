Volunteers Needed for Pancho’s Pre-Pack

Fulfilling a promise by helping kids in need. It was the dying wish of Buffalo Bills Superfan, Pancho Billa.

$100,000 was raised in Ezra Castro’s honor after he died from cancer this past spring. That money was used to to fill backpacks for kids in need and now volunteers are getting ready to finish the job.

Enough was collected to put together 10,000 back packs for kids in Texas and here in Western New York through The Teacher’s Desk. But the effort isn’t over. The remaining 4,500 need to be filled and you can get involved by helping with the pre-pack.

September 9th – 13th volunteers are needed at The Teacher’s Desk to put together hygiene kits. These are put into each Pancho Pack and include a tooth brush, tooth paste, hand sanitizer and tissues. If you want to help out just email volunteer@theteachersdesk.org.

The full on packing will take place on September 28th. Currently only teachers involved with The Teacher’s Desk program are needed to volunteer for that portion.