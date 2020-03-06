Volunteers needed for Women Build Week this May

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Habitat for Humanity Buffalo is asking local women to strap on the tool belts! More than 100 female volunteers are needed for Women Build Week in early May.

It’s easy to see, Michelle Ashby has been involved in a demo or two. She’s been volunteering with habitat for humanity for nearly two decades.

“Once you build it just gets into your blood,”said Michelle Ashby, CEO of Tipping Point Communications. In fact, Ashby helped get Women Build Week started here in Buffalo, four years ago.

“We’re helping a mom build a safe affordable home for her kids,” said Ashby.

Several dilapidated homes like this one on Haven Street in Buffalo will be completely revamped.

And give local families a “hand up,”not a hand out.

Teams of volunteers will be working alongside the future homeowners, who will each put in hundreds of hours of ‘sweat equity’ before moving in.

And you don’t need any kind of background in construction. “They come out they spend a day with us,’ said Stephanie Lawson, Development and Communications Manager. “Nobody needs experience to come volunteer we’ll teach you everything you need to know, we provide the supervision the tools.”

Female students from Nichols were already on site this morning, prepping home for demo.

And with May less than two months away. NOW is the time to start fundraising.

To start a team, donate or learn more, head here.

Women Build Week here in Buffalo is May 4th – 9th.