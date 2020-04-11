Volunteers needed to help seniors, people with disabilities in Erie County amid the coronavirus pandemic

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Department of Senior Services and its partners are looking for volunteers to help get older adults and people with disabilities in the area the help they need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department has partnered with the Erie County Office for People with Disabilities, Hearts and Hands: Faith in Action, the IDEA Center at the University at Buffalo, Wegmans, The Health Foundation of Western and Central New York, Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (“NFTA”) and AARP in the effort. The goal is to connect those in need with transportation for medical needs, grocery and essential needs delivery, and friendly phone calls.

If you’re interested in volunteering with Hearts and Hands: Faith in Action to help with emergency transportation, delivery, or making friendly phone calls, click here or call (716)-406-8311.

Volunteers are reimbursed for mileage and have supplemental insurance coverage through Hearts and Hands. COVID-19 precautions are being observed, and there are opportunities to volunteer from home.