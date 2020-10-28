Voters question small number of early voting sites

AMHERST, NY (WIVB) For the fifth day in a row, the wait in line for some at the Amherst Senior Center was a couple hours. It makes some of these voters ask why there’s only one early voting site for all of Amherst.

“I guess there are 37 places you can vote in Erie County however this is the only one in Amherst, so yes, I think it would be great if at least one or two more places where people could go to alleviate these long two-hour lines,” said Diane Kelley.

“We’re certainly open to adjusting the sites by any means so we’re not locked into sometjhing here,” said Jeremy Zellner, a commissioner with the Erie County Board of Elections. But he adds that it’s only the second year of early voting in NY, it’s only one option, and Erie County still has more early polling sites than some larger counties downstate. “Make a plan. If you got a two hour chunk you can either wait in line for two hours at a busy site or you can drive a half hour out to Brant, Boston, North Collins, Sardinia, Holland, Alden and spend 15 minutes in line and take another half hour to drive home. Folks in those towns are saying it’s pretty slow out there, so if they want to take a drive out they could that for sure.”

World War II veteran George Derby considered the two hour wait a small price to pay for his country. “Anybody that doesn’t vote isn’t a very good American , that’s all I got to say. We all better vote. This is part of our country.”