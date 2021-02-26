Wake Up! Birthdays: February 24

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sgt. Taylor Knueven always knew sexual assault and harassment plagued the U.S. Army. But the combat medic’s own assault early last year opened her eyes to the broken system surrounding one of the military’s most infamous problems.

Earlier this week, Knueven and six other soldiers stood before a panel inside the 18th Airborne Corps headquarters at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to present ideas on how the Army can revamp the way it deals with sexual assault and harassment.